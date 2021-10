Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel and resin made with Nylon and Fiberglass. Colorfull, elegant and timeless shape. The Stainless Steel body goes all the way to the end of the handle. The 2 shelves that make the handle are not glued together but they are welded to become a whole piece. Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness. Dishwasher safe, durable and food safe. Life time warranty on the handle.