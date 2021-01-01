Servus Hello German Bavaria Gaudi Austrian Dialect Tote Bag

Boarian expression word Servus is used in Bavaria Bayer Bavaria - to greet someone and to say hello. Funny modern cool saying design for everyday life, work or party. Great design for everyday, party, work or going out. Great design for birthdays or Christmas. Nice design for friends, family, besties, partners, mom, dad, brother, etc. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.