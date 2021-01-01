Set Anillos Diya Azules

This minimalist ring is adorned with zircons that give it a lot of shine. It is a simple ring with a jewelry box background that you can combine with all the rings you already have. Our favorite way to wear it is several overlapping on the same finger. Available in several colors. Collection: Lumière collection. The collection designed to bring out the shine in you. With very brightand elegant French lines. Because we know that you\'ve got a sparkle in your veins. Now you can wear your jewellery according to your personality. Stones: Zirconia is a gem with macroscopic properties similar to those of diamonds, especially in transparency. It is one of the cubic forms of zirconium oxide, with high hardness. It resembles the diamond so much, it was associated with wisdom and distinction.