For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God, and the Lord hath chosen thee to be a peculiar people unto himself, above all the nations that are upon the earth. -Deut. 14:2 Great gift for men, women, boys, girls, teens, kids, clergy, pastor, Christian. Perfect gift for birthday, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem