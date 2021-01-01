From est e lauder

Estée Lauder Deep Set. Blur. Finish Perfecting Pressed Powder

Description

Estée Lauder Set. Blur. Finish Perfecting Pressed Powder. Envelop your skin in comfort with a silky, feather-light powder that sets and perfects. Like a transparent, velvety veil, it preps skin, locks-in makeup and reduces shine for a matte-not-flat effect. Sweep it on to instantly diffuse the look of fine lines, imperfections and pores for a flawlessly smooth, color-true, photo-friendly finish. This multi-tasking powder works alone or over your foundation for the ultimate polished look. How To Use: Sweep lightly on clean skin, alone or over foundation with Powder Brush. Why use pressed powder? Pressed powder is ideal for finishing touches, or for touch-ups throughout the day. The sleek compact is convenient when you're on the go. Benefits: Luxury loose powder. Smooth, radiant finish - Dermatologist-tested - Ophthalmologist-tested

