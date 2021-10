These stunning hoop earrings from Raphaele Canot will enhance your everyday looks. These blackened gold hoops feature a diamond design that adds a vintage edge to these hoops. Accented with a large white diamond that dangles freely from the hoops. Handcrafted in 18-karat blackened gold. Detailed in diamonds. Diamonds total 0.40 carat. Measures 3/8-in. in diameter. Finished with snap post closures.