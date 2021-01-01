Kilogear Cut Set The Tone Weighted Crop Tee by Kilogear Cut at Free People, Neon Melon, S

Turn every movement into a workout with this active crop featuring strategically placed weights, doctor-designed to activate your muscles, with no stress on the joints. Comfortably distributed weights activate your arm muscles with even the smallest movement, while naturally raising the body's metabolic rate; burning more calories naturally while shaping and toning your entire body. This so cool crop requires the arms, back and core muscles to work harder just by wearing it, and boosts your workouts to new levels* Short-sleeve style* Scoop neckline* Interior slip pockets for weights* Two 0.25 lb. weights included