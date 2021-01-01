Tory Burch Sete Woven Tote

Directly from Tory Burch - Our Sete Tote, whose shape and folds are inspired by origami, is named after a seaside town on the French Mediterranean coast, a fishing port known for its natural beauty and long history in the arts. Constructed of soft leather, the sides collapse and expand. Meticulously woven using a basket-weave technique based on vintage lawn chairs, each handbag takes eleven hours to complete. Striking in its simplicity and craftsmanship, distinctive details add to its character: tonal leather-covered hardware and a folded Double T tag that continues the origami concept. Tory Burch Official Site.