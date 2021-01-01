This Helly Hansen Seven J Pant is a lightweight and waterproof pair of pants that you can put on easily when the rain starts to fall! Helly Tech shell: Features a Helly Tech shell that has a waterproof yet breathable outer layer. Keep you dry, comfortable, and on the move. â¢ Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) coating sheds light moisture to help keep you dry and comfortable. Fully seam sealed feature waterproof sealing of seams for increased strength of the seams in all areas of the garment. Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord. Zip close cuffs. Branding on left thigh and calf. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyamide. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 29 in Outseam: 42 1 2 in Inseam: 28 1 2 in Front Rise: 13 1 2 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 28.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.