Sewer Love Sewing Machine Vintage Seamstress Quilter Artist Premium T-Shirt

This retro trend for handmade & homemade is all about creativity and traditional craft techniques. In grandma’s sewing box contains real treasures, such as bobbins, fabric scissors, buttons & pincushions, they make the heart of every seamstress beat faster Love making unique creations from beautiful fabrics with your sewing machine. Graphics feature a vintage flair with pretty details and influences. Color palette includes cozy natural tones from beige, gray to brown, asphalt and olive with red & blue accent This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.