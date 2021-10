Luxuriously infused with the scent of Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk, this richly foaming body sponge is formulated with vitamin E, shea butter and natural humectants to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and soften your skin. How to use: Moisten the sponge with warm water to release lather, and massage over skin. Notes:- Top: juicy blackberry buds, Amazon lilies, mandarin- Middle: patchouli, tiare flower, osmanthus- Base: crystallized