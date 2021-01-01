Shaboom Women's Summer Flip Flops Sandals, Black - Easy Slip On Off Heel Strap Dual Density Rubber Sole 6M US

𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍: Lightweight design of traditional sandals with a more casual style The relaxed fit and durable sole make them the strappy sandals that are a must for any wardrobe 𝐀𝐍𝐘 𝐎𝐂𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍: Versatile design that's perfect for the beach, travel, vacation, pool-side, cruise, sight-seeing, dinner, or just lounging around to kick back and relax 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐘 𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅𝐅: Great slip on and off sandals for a Day on your feet or to wear around the house; Rubber outsole is slip resistant to ensure you keep your footing 𝐒𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐇: Make a statement with the perfect balance between fashion and comfort in your new Adtech women’s sandals; These sandals must go with any outfit 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐄: Wear these sandals all day thanks to our rubber sole for extra cushioning; Dual density gives you extra cushioning to support your feet