Shaboom Women's Summer Flip Flops Sandals, Black - Easy Slip On Off Heel Strap Dual Density Rubber Sole 6M US

𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐒 π πŽπ‘ π–πŽπŒπ„π: Lightweight design of traditional sandals with a more casual style The relaxed fit and durable sole make them the strappy sandals that are a must for any wardrobe π€ππ˜ πŽπ‚π‚π€π’πˆπŽπ: Versatile design that's perfect for the beach, travel, vacation, pool-side, cruise, sight-seeing, dinner, or just lounging around to kick back and relax π„π€π’π˜ 𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐠𝐠: Great slip on and off sandals for a Day on your feet or to wear around the house; Rubber outsole is slip resistant to ensure you keep your footing π’π“π˜π‹πˆπ’π‡: Make a statement with the perfect balance between fashion and comfort in your new Adtech women’s sandals; These sandals must go with any outfit π‚πŽπŒπ πŽπ‘π“ π’πŽπ‹π„: Wear these sandals all day thanks to our rubber sole for extra cushioning; Dual density gives you extra cushioning to support your feet