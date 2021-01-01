Mirabella Shade Perfector, One Size , Brown

The New Skin Tint CrÃ©me Shade Perfector Is A Color Adjusting CrÃ©me That Transforms Any Of Mirabella'S Liquid And/Or CrÃ©me Foundations To Best Complement The Skin And Create An Ideal Makeup Base. Simply Add The Shade Perfector To Your Chosen Mirabella Liquid Foundation To Achieve A Fine-Tuned Hue That Blends Seamlessly Into Skin While Staying True To Its Natural Depth. For Red, Irritated, Or Inflamed Skin, Use A Gentle Touch When Applying Product And With As Little Brush Activity On The Skin As Possible. A Light Pressing/Stippling Technique Will Be Less Irritating Than A Buffing Technique.Key Ingredients:Anti-Inflammatory: Allantoin, SqualaneHumectant: Sodium HyaluronateMoisturizing: SqualaneIngredients: Gluten Free, Paraben-FreeSkin Type: Combination, Sensitive, NormalCountry of Origin: Imported