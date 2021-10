Demand attention with a bold new look with Glo Skin Beauty Shadow Palette. Complete with 8 vibrant matte hues and metallics, this versatile palette delivers long-wearing color and dimension to your eyes.Key Ingredients:Vitamins A, C, & E & Green Tea: are antioxidants that protect & repair skinTitanium Dioxide: protects the skin from UV raysGlycerin: hydrates the skinMixed Metals includes metallic silver, bronze, golden and coppery colors.