ThirdLove Shadow Stripe Uplift Plunge Bra - atmosphere / 34B½

A modern design that celebrates simplicity and clean lines, the Shadow Stripe Uplift Plunge Bra is subtle sophistication with a playful nature. Made in a semi-sheer, super soft chevron striped fabric with a solid panel framework, this plunge bra is a stunning design that remains invisible under clothing. A reinvention of the traditional pushup bra, this plunge bra gives a zero-gap fit with an added lift, and removable inserts for an extra push up if you want it. Available in cups AA–I, including our signature half-cups, and bands 30–44 Plunge-style memory foam cups with removable inserts Flexible, nylon-coated, nickel-free wires Foam-padded hook and eye, and tagless (scratch-free!) printed label Gold alloy hardware Nylon/Spandex