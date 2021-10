Tropical flowers bloom in breezy colors on an all-activity golf polo that wicks away sweat and offers plenty of stretch to swing you from links to lunch. Enhanced UV protection gives you added coverage whether you play 9 or 18 holes in the sun. 28 1/2" length Button half-placket Spread collar Short sleeves UPF 50+ sun protection Antimicrobial fabric engineered to inhibit the growth of odor-causing germs Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for