Shake Your Pom-Poms It's Game Day Cheerleader Cheer Mom Cute Tote Bag

Shake Your Pom-Poms It's Game Day design is great for that Cheerleader, Cheer Captain, Tumbler, Cheer Coach, Dance Squad, Cheer Mom, Women, Girl Cheerleaders or anyone who loves shaking their pom poms to show their School Spirit. Featuring cute pom-pom graphics and motivational text makes this design great to wear to Football Game, Gymnastics, Tumble Class, Gym, Basketball Games, Cheer Practice, Cheerleading Competition, Pep Rally, School Events, or every day wear. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.