GUERLAIN 3 oz. Shalimar Eau de Parfum Spray DetailsShalimar is the first oriental perfume in history. What It Does: L'Eau de Parfum Shalimar is a mythic fragrance with bergamot, iris and vanilla notes; an intense wake with a touch of impertinence, always glowing which embodies skin-caressing sensuality with a hint of the forbidden. Inspired by the passionate love story between an emperor and an Indian princess, Shalimar, which means "temple of love" in Sanskrit, symbolises the promise of eter.