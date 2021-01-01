Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Repair and Protect, 24-25.4 oz

Repair and strengthen every strand with Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo. Wrapping every strand with a nutrient-rich lather of our powerful Pro-V formula, Repair & Protect Shampoo effortlessly detangles, shines and strengthens hair with 2X less breakage,* giving you visibly healthy hair. Repair your hair with the nourishing power of Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Conditioner. This powerful Pro-V formula contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for long-lasting softness and manageability. Delivering 2X less breakage,* gently massage into hair and rinse to experience rapid nourishment and beautifully soft hair. *shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo.