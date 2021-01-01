Just For Men Shampoo-In Color Gray Hair Coloring for Men - Ash Brown - H-20

Fast and easy Shampoo-In formula for a natural gray-free look. Just For Men Shampoo-In Color hair color covers your grays completely, permanently and effectively. It targets only the gray hair and preserves subtle variations of your natural hair color. This easy to apply hair color only takes five minutes to color every single gray hair, and lasts until the gray grows back. Just For Men Shampoo-In Color hair color contains protein, Vitamin E, aloe and chamomile that nourishes your hair while you color. It leaves your hair looking healthier and thicker after every application. Its ammonia free formula causes no damage to your hair. It conditions your hair and leaves it smoother and easier to manage. Can't decide between two shades? Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later. Made in the USA. Color: Ash Brown H-20.