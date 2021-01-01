From joico
Joico Shampoo - K-Pak Color Therapy Shampoo
K-Pak Color Therapy Shampoo. Maintain a vibrant hue and nourish dry, brittle strands with this nourishing formula fortified with keratin and a host of plant extracts. 128 oz.Ingredients: water, sodium laureth sulfate, cocamidopropyl betaine, glycol distearate, propylene glycol, sodium methyl cocoyl taurate, cocamide mea, sorbitol, pentapeptide cysteinamide, tetrapeptide argininamide, keratin, hydrolyzed keratin, cocodimonium hydroxypropyl hydrolyzed keratin, hydrolyzed keratin PG-propyl methylsilanediol, candlenut seed oil, mongongo kernel oil, guava fruit extract, aloe vera leaf juice, evening primrose oil, tocopheryl acetate, hyaluronic acid, glycolipids, sodium cocoamphoacetate, guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride, amodimethicone, citric acid, DMDM hydantoin, disodium EDTA, hydrogenated castor oil/sebacic acid copolymer, pareth, pentaerythrityl tetrastearate, sodium citrate, laureth, glycerin, trideceth, capric glycerides, polyquaternium, arginine HCL, thioctic acid, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, allantoin, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, methylparaben, sodium hydroxide, butylphenyl methylpropional and fragrance