Living Proof Restore Shampoo, One Size , Restore

Which hair type is it good for?â Straightâ Wavyâ Curlyâ Coiledâ Tightly CoiledWhat it is:A shampoo that's the first step to making dry, damaged hair feel and look visibly healthier.Key benefits:- Cleanses without sulfates or silicones- Helps restore damaged hair cuticles- Strengthens and protects from damageIf you want to know moreâ¦ A gentle shampoo for dry, damaged hair that when used as part of the Restore System helps hair behave like it was not damaged at all. The Restore System is designed to work together to help dry, damaged hair appear visibly healthier. It's powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), the Restore System, and it instantly revives damaged hair cuticles so that they seem renewed. It restores moisture levels to be more like that of healthier, undamaged hair and helps to repel dirt and oil so you can shampoo and style less often for a healthier hair care routine. It protects from future damage and strengthens hair to become 20 times more resistant to breakage.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Restore Shampoo is ideal for dry, damaged hair. It is sulfate-free, silicone-free, and safe and formulated for color and chemically treated hair.Suggested Usage:-Apply Restore Shampoo to wet hair. -Massage into a rich lather, focusing on the roots. Rinse. -Follow with Restore Conditioner.Size:24 ozIngredients: -Patented Healthy Hair Molecule, OFPMAWater, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Glycol Distearate, Lactamide MEA, Polyquaternium-47, Behenyl Alcohol, Octafluoropentyl Methacrylate (OFPMA), Creatine, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Tetrasodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone, Fragrance, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride.