David Mallett Shampoo No. 2 Le Volume in Beauty: NA.

Unlike conventional shampoos, the David Mallett Shampoo No. 2 does not contain silicones or other substances that weigh hair down. This volumizing shampoo leaves hair invigorated, shiny, and full of vitality after every wash. A voluminous, bouncy mane is as good as guaranteed.. Japanese red algae, Nori, is rich in proteins, vitamins A, B and C, and trace elements to nourish the hair. Contains mild surfactants, low soap content, and no aggressive chemicals, making it ideal for sensitive scalps. No unnecessary chemicals, allergens, or fragrances added. 8.45 fl oz. DAMR-WU11. SHA 02. David Mallett Haircare range stands out for its highest quality, its technical innovation and its excellence. They offer a luxurious assortment of products that are easy to understand and use, with performant formulas that have been extensively tested, debated and improved by experts. Made entirely in France, each formula contains highly-concentrated key ingredients, free of parabens, phthalates, harmful substances and other unnecessary chemicals.