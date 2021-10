S3 Cleansing Shampoo Set. Made with thinning, color-treated hair in mind, this shampoo and conditioner set cleanses hair for a silky-soft finish. White tea extract and peppermint oil work to deeply moisturize while protecting tresses.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 10.1-oz. S3 cleanser shampoo and S3 conditioner (two pieces total)