Twinkle, Twinkle Repair 5-Pc. Set. Treat a friend (or yourself) to this nourishing set designed to help repair damaged hair for a fabulous finish.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 1.7-oz. treatment oil, 8.5-oz. restorative hair mask, 8.5-oz. moisture repair conditioner, 8.5-oz. moisture repair shampoo and toiletry bag (five pieces total)Imported