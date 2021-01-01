Carol's Daughter Shampoo - Wash Day Delight Water-to-Foam Shampoo - Set of Two

Wash Day Delight Water-to-Foam Shampoo - Set of Two. Forget everything you thought you knew about shampoo. This unique watery formula transforms into a gentle foam lather, without harsh friction that leaves your hair feeling stripped, and the targeted applicator helps cleanse both your scalp and hair. This is a deep clean you'll be able to see and feel. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.Includes two 16.9 oz. shampoosFree of sulfates, parabens, silicone and artificial colors