The temperature-regulating knit of this seamless, reversible shaping camisole is cleverly designed to keep you from getting too hot or too cold. Wear it with either the scooped neck or V-neck in front and get the same tummy shaping in either direction. 22 1/2" length (size M/L) 43% Tencel(R) lyocell, 43% Outlast(R) viscose, 11% nylon, 3% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Lingerie