Laura Mercier Sharpener DetailsSharpens makeup pencils to an ideal point for precise, smooth application. High-Quality. Precise. Smooth. This high-quality tool sharpens makeup pencils easily to an ideal point for precise, smooth application without "over-sharpening" or breaking the tip. Its removable cap holds shavings to ensure makeup bags remain clean. Designed specifically for use with Laura Mercier Eye Pencils, Lip Pencils and Brow Pencils. How to Use: Insert lip, eye or brow pencil and r.