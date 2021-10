Natural Shaving Cream for a Smooth, Refreshing Shave This is not your grandfather's shave cream! Rich and creamy, SHAVE boasts a high percentage of natural ingredients that nourish and protect the skin each and every time you shave. The hydrating properties soften facial hair and coat the skin in a comforting lather that makes shaving feel more like a treat than a chore. The result is smooth, healthy skin, free from the annoyance of razor burn, redness and other irritations.