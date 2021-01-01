Baxter of California Shave Tonic 120ml

Baxter of California present the Shave Tonic; a unique formula that can be used before or after shaving. Infused with natural essential oils, including rosemary, eucalyptus, spearmint and menthol, the refreshing tonic works to prepare skin for a close, comfortable shave, whilst revitalising and toning the complexion. With a convenient spray applicator, the tonic provides vitamins A, D and E to soothe, nourish and protect, delivering long-lasting hydration and deeply moisturising skin to leave it soft, healthy-looking and rejuvenated.