Norma Kamali Shawl Collar Coat in Black & White. - size M (also in S, XS) Norma Kamali Shawl Collar Coat in Black & White. - size M (also in S, XS) Poly blend. Open front. Detachable waist tie. Side seam pockets. NKAM-WO100. KK4204PL133487. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.