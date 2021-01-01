Lovers + Friends Shawn Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M, L) Lovers + Friends Shawn Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M, L) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Halterneck tie closure. Wired V neckline notch. Sheen finish satin fabric with curved hem. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. LOVF-WD2974. ACD826 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.