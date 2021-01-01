Shea Butter Honey Harvest Lip Balm 0.3 fl. oz.

Enriched with shea butter (5%) and honey from Provence, this creamy balm helps to nourish and protect lips, while enveloping them in the tender scent of honey. *L’OCCITANE will partner with PUR Projet to invest $1 to plant 10,000 native trees in North America for every Limited Edition Shea Butter, Honey Harvest, or Festive Garden individual product or gift purchased through November 26th up to $120,000.. About this range: Leave your lips deliciously alluring while nourishing and protecting them with a variety of lip balms.