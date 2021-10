Your wait for softer, moisturized skin that lasts is over. The NIVEA® Shea Daily Moisture Body Lotion (previously called Smooth Daily Moisture Body Lotion) is a lightweight formula that is infused with our Deep Moisture Serum and Natural Shea Butter for noticeably smoother skin. The lotion gently melts into skin leaving it silky and smooth for 48 hours with just 1 application.