Shea Hands & Body Lavender Liquid Soap 10.1 fl. oz.

Formulated without palm oil and enriched with Shea, known for its nourishing properties, this liquid soap is made from vegetable oils respecting the traditional cauldron method used by master soap makers from Provence. It gently cleanses hands, leaving them feeling soft and lightly fragranced with a relaxing lavender scent.. About this range: Enrich your shower and bath experience with our sensorial products inspired by Provence and formulated using natural ingredients. Our complete selection includes soaps, shower gels, exfoliators and bubble baths. Don't forget to check out refills and travel sizes for your favorite items!