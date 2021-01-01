Shea Violet OMY Ultra Light Body Cream 4.5 oz.

A violet take on our classic Ultra Light Body Cream, this innovative formula boasts a unique, lightweight, airy texture and gives a beautifully soft feel to your skin. Formulated with 5% shea butter, it leaves skin feeling supple, moisturized and comfortable, while enveloped in a delicious violet scent. The jar is partially colored with our exclusive L'OCCITANE x OMY design, all you have to do is complete it!. About this range: Shea Butter is an ideal beauty ingredient which has been used for centuries by women in Sub-saharan Africa to nourish and protect their skin and hair. The international success of L’Occitane’s shea butter products can be shared with several thousand Burkinabé women, who are committed to developing a sustainable, fair trade shea butter supply chain. Discover our complete face, body and hair care offer, containing exceptionally high concentrations of Shea Butter.