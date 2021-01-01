Chlo Shearling Coat

Modern collarless design crafted with luxurious dyed shearling. Leather loop detail at the button closure adds a sophisticated finishing touch. Collarless Long sleeves Button placket Leather Fur type: Dyed shearling Fur origin: Turkey Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 40" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1952, founder Gaby Aghion established Chlo as an alternative to couture, and to appeal to the aspirations and empowerment of women. The label is now led by Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, who furthers its signature aesthetic of cool, French-girl style. Designer Rtw - Chloe Rtw > Chlo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chlo Color: Black. Size: 2.