EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Porte & Paire's slides are an easy style to get behind right now - not only are they soft and comfortable, they're chic enough to ensure you feel more 'put together' while working from home or lounging, too. Made from suede and shearling, this cross-over pair has flexible soles. Slip yours on with everything from track sets to knitted dresses. Wear it with: [Deadwood Pants id1262711], [Alexander Wang Jacket id1255241], [Totême Tank id1229337], [Khaite Tote id1189294].