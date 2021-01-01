The Fur Salon Shearling-Trim Suede Coat

This seamed lamb leather coat is trimmed with striking shearling on the drawstring hood and cuffs. Drawstring hood Long sleeves Front-zip closure Slit pockets at hips 100% lamb leather Fur type: Dyed shearling lamb Fur origin: Turkey Dry clean by fur specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 25" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Brown. Size: XL.