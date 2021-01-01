When it's time to unwind, these durable Minnetonka Sheepskin Lined Moose Slipper slippers are go-to favorites. Soft, genuine moosehide upper with rawhide lacing. Easy slip-on style. Lined with genuine sheepskin. Cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. The real fur is sheepskin from Sheep and is from the United States. The moose hide is from Europe. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.