Stay primed and moisturized with Hard Candy's Sheer Envy 3-in-1 Primer Lotion. The unique creamy texture instantly brings out your Skin best appearance. This hydrating lotion, infused with circa, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, evens out skin tone, replenishes moisture, and provides a dewy finish. Unique creamy texture. Instantly brings out your skin's best appearance and leaves skin with a dewy finish.