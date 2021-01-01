CETAPHIL Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Face & Body | 3 fl oz | 100% Mineral Sunscreen: Zinc Oxide & Titanium Dioxide | Broad Spectrum SPF 50 | For Sensitive Skin | Dermatologist Recommended Brand

CETAPHIL SHEER MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF 50: Nourishes sensitive skin while providing hydrating, chemical free sun protection MICROBIOME GENTLE FORMULA: Locks in moisture to hydrate and protect skin’s delicate microbiome ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: Vitamin E acts as a soothing antioxidant to help protect skin from surface free radicals and other environmental stressors like harsh or over drying conditions. NON-GREASY, LIGHTWEIGHT FORMULA: Blends quickly into the skin without leaving a white cast or greasy residue and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes DAILY USE SPF: Combines sheer zinc oxide and titanium dioxide with prebiotics and soothing vitamin E DESIGNED FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: Free from fragrance, parabens, avobenzone, oxybenzone, octinoxate and PABA. Hypoallergenic formula designed to be gentle on sensitive skin