Alejandra Alonso Rojas Sheer Organza Silk Turtleneck

ONLY AT SAKS. This sheer organza turtleneck has a delicate drape front accent adding movement to the luxurious layering piece. Turtleneck Long sleeves Center back invisible zipper Draped detail Organza finish Silk Dry clean only Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Designer Lifestyle > Alejandra Alonso Rojas > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alejandra Alonso Rojas. Color: Ecru. Size: 10.