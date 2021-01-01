Seashell Collector Shelling Beach Collecting Sea Shell Premium T-Shirt

I´d rather be shelling. Do you love to collect seashells with your seashell bag and make necklaces out of it? Are you a sea shell collector who loves to go to the beach and the ocean to complete the shell collection. A nice gift for seashell lovers and collectors. A nice gift idea for shell lovers who like to visit the beach and the ocean This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.