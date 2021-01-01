Shell/Sea Life Oblong Tray

Infuse your gatherings with coastal appeal by serving guests with this sea life and shell-embellished oblong tray by Arthur Court. The textured glass surface features complementary water motifs - the bottom resembles the look of small waves, and the edges hint at the moisture of the surf - creating a striking piece that evokes a relaxing, nautical-inspired vibe. Lustrous silver-tone handles crafted from sand-cast aluminum make it simple to move this tray from room to room, while the elaborate conch, scallop and coral detailing reconciles function and beauty. Hand wash and dry immediately for easy care after using this 8 x 1.5 x 18-inch tray\'s generous capacity to serve up delicious appetizers. Gift this sea life and shell tray at beach-side housewarming parties, or keep it for yourself to add elegant utility to your cocktail party snack service. Matching scallop and conch shells create beautiful symmetry as they rest among scattered coral on either side of this tray. The collection of handcrafted, aluminum creatures offers an elegant, lustrous accent to the glass.