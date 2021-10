A truly unique outfit completer, our Shelly Bay Belt is designed to celebrate the charms of the sea. Fashioned in gold metal stretch coil, it adjusts comfortably on your waist, while shining with a little extra sparkle. The true standout is a seashell closure that's reminiscent of the joys awaiting in paradise. Gold metal stretch coil belt with seashell closure. Gold Metal. Imported. SKU: 008203