Sheri Slim Pants - Evening Tide - 8 - Also in: 12, 6, 14, 18, 00, 16, 2, 10, 4

Prepare yourself for more than a few admiring stares. This sleek version of NYDJ's Sheri Slim Pants in Ponte Knit feature slight stretch and the same flattering, slimming fit of her denim companion. And, like all NYDJ pants, this style uses Lift Tuck® Technology, which incorporates a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a smooth, slender look. Pair this one-of-a-kind pant with a button-up for work or a flowy top for evening, and wait for the compliments to roll in. Finished with classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.