Elevated by a retro-inspired wooden sole and finished with an *oh-so-cozy* sherpa lining, these clogs are sure to be a favorite for cool-weather outfitting. About Silent D The forward-thinking creatives behind Silent D aim to add an elegant, fresh edge to classic silhouettes. Crafted from high-quality leathers, their designs are comfortable, ever-wearable staples that draw inspiration from all things obscure.