KENDALL + KYLIE Shian Patent Sandal in Nude. - size 7 (also in 10, 5, 6, 8, 9) KENDALL + KYLIE Shian Patent Sandal in Nude. - size 7 (also in 10, 5, 6, 8, 9) Patent leather upper with man made sole. Made in Brazil. Approx 32mm/ 1.25 inch heel. Approx 90mm/ 3.5 inch heel. Slingback strap with buckle closure. Cross-over straps. Open round toe. KENR-WZ127. KKSHO00136.02. The Kendall + Kylie collection offers clean and crisp pieces that are both fashion-forward and modern. The line fuses Kendall's refined feminine style and Kylies dynamic edgy streetwear in a mostly monochromatic color palette with pale pink and blue accents. The latest Kendall + Kylie collection is a true reflection of the Jenner sister's lifestyle and fashion tastes.