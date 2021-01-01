Shiatsu Foot Massager with Air Compression, Customizable Sessions and Heat Therapy

Belmint's foot massage machine combines comfy heat with deep tissue rolling massage to help unwind from a busy, tiring day. Enjoy massage-only or heat-only therapy as well to soothe cold heels and toes. Our foot massager can relieve your tired feet, improve blood circulation, relieve muscle tension, and help improve your physical and mental health. It features 3 massage modes and 3 intensity levels: make it yours and adjust the machine according to your needs. EASY TO USE & MAINTAIN: For easy maintenance, our shiatsu foot massager features a removable sleeve that can be washed in between uses or as needed. An included user manual and intuitive control panel make for effortless operation. Treat yourself or a loved one to a few minutes of massage after a busy day to facilitate metabolism and curb fatigue. FEATURES:• 3 independently adjustable intensity levels, plus 3 massage modes and heat function• Timer setting from 5 to 30 minutes• Foot friendly control panel – no need to bend over!• Washable fabric cover• Power cord holder• Non slip rubber feet Flat feet, plantar fasciitis, edema from pregnancy, arthritis, neuropathy, and even restless leg syndrome (RLS) - all are great candidates for massage treatment as a means of relieving pain, improving blood flow, and simply giving your body the gift of deep tissue relief. Consistent results thanks to a sturdy mechanism and calibrated electronic controls can be yours without the constant, expensive trips to the spa or chiropractor. Among our biggest fans: seniors, pregnant women, diabetic users, and hard workers - men and women alike - who spend a lot of time on their feet. With our heated foot massager, bliss is just a button press away.